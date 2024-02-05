Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed on Give Me Sport that the Gunners are looking to bring in a creative wide player and they could move for the 25-year-old Championship midfielder.

“Dewsbury-Hall, a player that’s creative, definitely somebody that I could see that would be on their radar. I know for a fact that as well as being open to signing a new striker, they also feel like they might need another wide player. I think a creator like Dewsbury Hall who can be versatile and who can bring a spark to games. It’s not very often these players become available. I don’t think he’d be top of Arsenal’s list to be honest, but he’s certainly somebody that would fit what they’re trying to do under Arteta.”

Dewsbury-Hall has been in splendid form for the Foxes season, and he has 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. He is versatile enough to operate as an advanced central midfielder, the number ten as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the side and Arsenal would certainly benefit from that.

They have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity this season and the Norwegian’s workload will have to be managed carefully going forward if Arsenal want to compete across multiple fronts.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners come forward with an official proposal to sign the 25-year-old Leicester City midfielder at the end of the season. The opportunity to move to the Emirates will certainly be an attractive proposition for the midfielder. It would be a major step up for him from the Championship.

For now, the player is focused on helping the Foxes secure promotion back to the Premier League. If he manages to guide them back to the top flight, his asking price could skyrocket in the summer. Arsenal will probably hope to sign him for a reasonable fee if they are to make a move for him.