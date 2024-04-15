Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the midfielder could be available for a fee of around £30-40 million.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Foxes and he has been in outstanding form in the Championship this season.

Leicester City have breached the profit and sustainability rules and therefore they could look to raise funds by selling players in the summer. Getting rid of the homegrown prospect will mean pure profit in their accounts and therefore they could accept a reasonable offer for the player.

The midfielder has 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham midfield.

Tottenham need Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The North London outfit are missing a goalscoring presence in the middle of the park right now. James Maddison is the only player who can chip in with goals and creativity from the central areas and he operates in a more advanced role. Dewsbury-Hall can operate as the central midfielder and he will add craft and goals to the side. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting one for him and he will look to test himself in the top flight.

A move to Tottenham and will be a step up in his career and they could provide him with the platform to compete for trophies in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to spend around £30-40 million for the player this summer. They will need the right additions in order to compete on all fronts and signing a goalscoring central midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.