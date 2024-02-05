Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly on Real Madrid’s summer transfer radar, competing with teams like Liverpool and Chelsea for his signature.

Unquestionably one of the Magpies’ most vital players, the 26-year-old was crucial to their success last season which saw them finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League this season.

This season, Guimaraes has made 22 appearances in the Premier League, with one goal and four assists.

Real Madrid are ‘interested in signing Guimaraes as a successor for Luka Modric,’ according to Fichajes.

The 38-year-old Croatian international’s contract expires at the end of the season, and an extension seems unlikely to be signed.

Since transferring from Tottenham to Madrid in 2012, Modric has been a key component of the team’s success.

He has made a total of 513 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 38 goals, dishing out 83 assists, and taking home an amazing 23 major trophies, including five Champions League titles.

But, Carlo Ancelotti is trying to find a replacement for Modric since he is past his prime.Madrid could afford to pay Guimaraes’ £100 million release clause, so a summer transfer for him wouldn’t be shocking.

Los Blancos are said to have “had their eye on the midfielder for a while now” and believe that, should Modric go, he would be the “perfect fit for their club.”

Eddie Howe has acknowledged in recent weeks that, given the club’s financial difficulties, he could have to move important players like him, despite his value to Newcastle.

“I can’t offer any assurance on [not selling Guimaraes and others],” Howe said.

“Regardless of our Financial Fair Play situation or financial situation that would be the case because you can never tell what is going to happen in football.”