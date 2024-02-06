£240k-per-week Man United star will not have salary increased if offered a new contract by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

This summer will be the first transfer window where Sir Jim Ratcliffe will get to show Man United fans what he is about as the British businessman looks to change things at Old Trafford. 

The INEOS CEO agreed a deal to buy 25% of the Manchester club in December 2023 and has taken charge of football operations.

One thing Ratcliffe will reportedly set about fixing is the Premier League club’s wage bill as the 71-year-old would like to bring it down, reports Football Insider.

The report says that this could prevent Man United captain Bruno Fernandes from getting a pay rise if the Portuguese star is offered a new contract at Old Trafford.

Man United could discuss a potential new contract with Fernandes at the end of the season, although the midfielder’s current deal doesn’t expire for another two years and the Red Devils have the option to extend by a further year.

The 29-year-old is believed to still be happy at the Manchester club despite recent struggles under Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder currently earns £240,000-per-week at Man United and is unlikely to be handed a bumper pay rise if offered a new deal.

This is a smart move from Ratcliffe as the club’s wage bill is enormous and they are not getting value for money.

