A summer transfer window move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain should not be ruled out, according to Ben Jacobs.

Rashford has been on PSG’s radar before and some talks even took place, even if it’s widely felt that the England international was using them as leverage at that time, but it seems this could be one worth watching again as Mbappe will possibly need replacing at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Jacobs named Rashford as one potential option for PSG to replace Mbappe, while other top attacking players could also be on the Ligue 1 giant’s radar, such as Rafael Leao and Benjamin Sesko.

United fans will certainly be hoping Rashford doesn’t emerge as a serious target, as he has so much potential to be a vital player for them on his day.

However, Rashford has also not been at his best this season and it might not be the worst time to cash in on the 26-year-old, though it remains to be seen if PSG would really want him now given his dip in form.

“Marcus Rashford is also a historical PSG target. The club were keen prior to Rashford extending his stay at Old Trafford, but after taking meetings in Paris they felt they were being used as leverage,” Jacobs said.

“Rashford is still committed to Manchester United, but a summer swoop from PSG can’t be entirely ruled out. However, Rashford would first have to indicate he has changed his stance on leaving otherwise PSG don’t want to waste time trying for a transfer without clear player buy in.”