Exclusive: Champions League winner would love Barcelona manager job, says transfer expert

Former Bayern Munich Champions League-winning manager Hansi Flick would love the chance to replace Xavi as Barcelona manager, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Although the January transfer window has just ended and we won’t have any major movement of players until the summer, there’s still plenty of speculation about potential managerial changes in the weeks and months ahead.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that it’s a bit too early to know for sure who is going to be Barcelona’s preferred candidate to replace Xavi, who recently announced that he’d be leaving the Nou Camp at the end of this season.

Flick has been linked with the Barca job, and Romano admits that the German tactician would love the chance to take charge of the Catalan giants, even if nothing is going to be decided now.

Although things didn’t work out too well for Flick in his time in charge of the German national team, he did impressive work during his time at Bayern and it’s easy to see how he could emerge as a leading candidate to take over at Barcelona.

“Hansi Flick – There have been reports that the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager is Joan Laporta’s preferred candidate to replace Xavi. I don’t have confirmations on this,” Romano said.

“It’s very early stages at Barca, they will take some time before deciding their favourite candidates, starting interviews and more. Flick would love to work for Barcelona, that’s for sure; but there is nothing more than this so far, no decisions, nothing advanced.”