First big decision from INEOS at Man United won’t please ten Hag

Once it was announced that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group would become part owners in Manchester United with full control over football matters, it would always follow that they would need to sit down with Erik ten Hag and discuss matters arising.

The Dutchman would almost certainly be required to explain why the Red Devils are still performing so poorly despite ten Hag landing many of his targets.

It’s likely that he’ll point to injuries to key players as a major factor in the inconsistency that United have displayed in 2023/24, however, he needs to accept the burden of responsibility for some well below par performances too, particularly in Europe.

Many of his signings just haven’t worked out either, and his penchant for signing players that he’s previously worked with isn’t a tactic that has really borne fruit.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Sir Jim is likely to dilute the Dutchman’s influence over transfers this summer, should they decide to keep him in the role, per Metro.

The outlet go on to suggest that the first two targets that INEOS have pinpointed are Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton and Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Though the Red Devils are a long way from landing them at this point, if certain players are already being targeted by the new regime, it will be interesting to see how much longer ten Hag will accept being handed new signings rather than picking them himself.