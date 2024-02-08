Crystal Palace line up 37-year-old as Hodgson replacement

Crystal Palace are looking for a quality replacement for manager Roy Hodgson and they have identified Kieran McKenna as a target.

According to Daily Mail, the Londoners admire the 37-year-old Ipswich Town manager and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Hodgson is set to leave the club at the end of the season and Crystal Palace will have to replace him adequately. There have been links with Steve Cooper as well.

The 37-year-old Ipswich Town manager has done an impressive job with the Blues and he could be a quality future appointment for the Premier League side.

The 37-year-old is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of him. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will certainly be a tempting proposition. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can finalise an agreement in the coming months.