Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is expected to leave the club at the end of the season and the Eagles are already lining up potential replacements.

According to reports, Crystal Palace could look to make a move for the Ipswich town manager Kieran McKenna.

The 76-year-old Crystal Palace manager has done an exceptional job during his time at the club, and it remains to be seen whether Palace can replace him adequately. Mckenna has done an impressive job at Portman Road and the opportunity to manage the Premier League club will be exciting for him.

It would be a major step up in his career and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League.

Ipswich are currently sitting in the automatic promotion places in the Championship and it remains to be seen whether Mckenna can help them return to the Premier League in the coming months.

He has a contract with Ipswich until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can convince him to leave at the end of the season.