Tottenham’s stance on Postecoglou to Liverpool rumours revealed

There’s little doubt that Ange Postecoglou has revitalised the blue and white half of North London since his arrival.

Tottenham were down in the dumps and feeling a little bruised after some truth bombs were imparted by a furious Antonio Conte, so it was vital that whomever was to be the full-time replacement for the Italian was exactly the right pick.

Fortunately for Daniel Levy, he appears to have got it spot on with the Australian, who has not only brought back a sense of spectacle and fun to the Lilywhites play, but has ensured that it’s winning football too.

It’s football from a bygone era that harks back to the days of Hoddle, Waddle and Ardiles, and the White Hart Lane crowd seemingly can’t get enough of it.

If they were to lose the manager, particularly to a rival, it would be like a dagger through the heart of the Spurs faithful, so news that Liverpool could be circling given that Jurgen Klopp will leave the Anfield-based outfit at the end of the season, is likely to have them concerned.

However, as The Telegraph (subscription required) report, there’s no need to worry.

The club remain confident that Postecoglou will rebuff any offers that may come his way, in order to continue his project in North London.