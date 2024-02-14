Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes.

The 26-year-old Brazilian international has established himself as a key player for Newcastle since moving to the Premier League. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on securing his services according to a report from Daily Express.

The report further claims that the two clubs have now been handed a boost in the pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder. Newcastle are reportedly looking at potential replacements and the development will encourage the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to push for the South American midfielder.

Guimaraes is certainly one of the best midfielders in the league and he could improve the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea immensely. He will add creativity, drive, and flair in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old has all the tools to develop into a top class midfielder and he is already operating at a very high level.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, especially with Thiago Alcantara expected to leave in the summer. The Newcastle star would be a solid acquisition for them, but he is unlikely to be a cheap one.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Chelsea and the Blues might need to replace him at the end of the season. The Newcastle star could be the ideal replacement for the English midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes has a substantial release clause of £100 million in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him.