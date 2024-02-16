According to reports, Arsenal have added Joshua Kimmich on their shortlist of midfield candidates for the next summer transfer window.

Joshua Kimmich is included in Arsenal’s midfield options for next summer, according to Fichajes.

The central midfielder for Bayern Munich is about to reach the last year of his contract, but there will be fierce rivalry for the player, with Manchester United and Liverpool among the teams interested in signing him.

One of the top midfielders in the world, Joshua Kimmich, has established himself at Bayern and with the German national team. The 28-year-old has previously been linked to a number of elite teams, so Bayern Munich’s intention of extending his contract in the summer is going to be difficult.

Kimmich has now been added by Arsenal to their list of midfield targets, with Mikel Arteta hoping to sign a big name soon. The obvious explanation is that Thomas Partey might be leaving following yet another season marred by injuries, during which the management has not used him at all.

If Arsenal could sneak past their competitors and force Bayern Munich to sell, Kimmich would be a fantastic addition. This summer, the 28-year-old will begin the last year of his contract; the Bavarians are eager to keep him at the club, but they haven’t yet come to an arrangement.

Man United and Liverpool will make it difficult for the Gunners to sign Kimmich and the German won’t be short of options.

In addition to Kimmich, Arsenal are also eyeing Douglas Luiz, Frenkie de Jong, and Martin Zubimendi as options for the midfielder they need in the summer transfer window. But if they spot an opening for the midfielder in the summer, they’ll probably have to contend with competition to get the German.