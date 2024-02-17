Newcastle should be concerned by Mbappe’s recent declaration

Kylian Mbappe has finally let the football world know what they’ve believed for an age now; he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season.

The 25-year-old has clearly decided that if he’s going to win the game’s biggest prizes then he needs to move elsewhere to do so.

Even playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG were still unable to secure the Champions League.

Though it’s rumoured that he will join Real Madrid in due course, no announcement has yet been made to that effect.

What is clear is that his removal from the PSG wage bill will free up the club to strengthen in a number of areas.

A new striker is going to be a priority, but it’s believed that a skilful and hard-working midfielder will also be required.

To that end, L’Equipe note that the French giants will target Newcastle’s excellent Brazilian, Bruno Guimaraes.

Whilst Newcastle aren’t in need of having to sell any players, let alone their best exponents, the will of the player in this case could prove decisive.

It’s believed he has a £100m release clause in his contract and if PSG or any other club were to meet that, then there would be little the Magpies could do other than sit back and hope.