Manchester United have been linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand amid his fine form this season, but Fabrizio Romano has played down the speculation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the football transfer news expert insisted there was nothing concrete happening with Hjulmand at the moment, even if clubs have been scouting the 24-year-old.

Hjulmand could make sense as someone who’d be a good fit for Man Utd if they decide to replace unconvincing duo Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat in midfield this summer, but we’ll have to wait and see if he really ends up being a priority for the Red Devils.

Romano also confirmed that Hjulmand is an Arsenal fan, so that could make things interesting if it ever emerges that the Gunners are also admirers of the Denmark international.

United or Arsenal would surely be tempting destinations for Hjulmand if he does end up making a big move to the Premier League any time soon, but it seems there’s nothing happening on that for the moment, so only time will tell if the recent speculation leads to anything more substantial.

Romano said: “Morten Hjulmand – Linked with Manchester United after some fine form this season, Morten Hjulmand has been scouted but there’s nothing concrete at the moment. He also had admirers at Lecce, but there’s nothing serious happening at the moment. It’s also true that he’s an Arsenal fan!”