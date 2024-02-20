“That would be wonderful” – One of Europe’s best players open to Liverpool move

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has opened the door to a potential move to Liverpool this summer with his latest comments.

The right-back has been a key member of Bayer Leverkusen’s success this season and has been one of the best performers in Europe throughout the current campaign.

The Dutch star’s numbers are incredible, across the 28 matches Frimpong has played this season, the defender has scored nine goals and assisted a further 10.

The Leverkusen star has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks and the 23-year-old has now commenced on the rumours.

“Liverpool? It’s a great club with a history. That would be wonderful. Who knows what the future holds?” Frimpong told Ziggo Sport.

The signing of Frimpong would be very exciting for Liverpool and the likelihood of it happening increases if the Reds appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager for next season.

The only question that needs to be asked though, is do Liverpool really need the Leverkusen star?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the undisputed starter at right-back for the Merseyside club and Conor Bradley is a more than adequate deputy to the England star. This would likely stop a move for the Dutch player as the money used to sign him would be better off spent on another area of the squad.