This summer, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is open to the idea of a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil international has suffered with injuries and poor form during his disappointing second season at Man United.

As a result, there have been rumours that he would quit the team, and journalist Alvaro de Grado says Casemiro is considering moving to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi Pro League team reportedly made United an offer last summer that was close to €70 million.

The interest is still genuine, and it’s unclear if a new proposal will be made at the end of the season.

Casemiro has looked like shadow of the player he once used to be. His best years are clearly behind him and the club knows that. They may be willing to cash in on him and if a good offer comes from the lucrative Saudi Pro League, United would be willing to let him go.

United are looking to reduce their wage bill under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Casemiro could be allowed to go.

In addition to Casemiro, Raphael Varane may also go to the Middle East this summer as Al-Nassr are willing to offer him a massive €58 million contract annually.

The defender’s contract has a 12-month extension option that United has chosen not to activate, so after June, he may go on a free transfer.

The Premier League club are set to have a busy summer as new part owner Ratcliffe is ready to make big changes to the first team and the squad. The Red Devils are expected to target a number of young and talented Premier League players.

United’s transfer strategy is about to change with the club focusing on a British core and signing young and promising players instead of expensive big name stars.