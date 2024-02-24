Fabrizio Romano drops latest on Thomas Tuchel’s next move as Premier League attraction clear

Fabrizio Romano has shared that Thomas Tuchel is ‘waiting’ for the right opportunity ahead of his planned departure from Bayern Munich.

The German tactician and the Bavarian-based outfit came to the conclusion that a mutually-agreed parting of the ways would be the best course of action.

Xabi Alonso and Unai Emery are two names that have been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant head coach role in Munich.

“Reports from Germany have suggested that Thomas Tuchel is keeping an eye on the Manchester United job and is appreciative of Barcelona. I don’t think Thomas Tuchel is “eyeing” these jobs… he’d be attracted by the Premier League again, but the same for the Barcelona job,” Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing column with CaughtOffside. “These are two of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s normal to be attracted, but Manchester United are not in conversation with managers right now and Barcelona are still taking their time to decide the best candidate to replace Xavi. So, Tuchel is obviously waiting.”

Matters are complicated further by the fact Liverpool will also be looking for a new manager with Jurgen Klopp set to call time on an illustrious career at Anfield this summer.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal ‘well informed’ on Premier League player amid ‘good chance’ of summer exit

Plenty of competition across clubs

There’s a possibility that Manchester United and Real Madrid could also join the managerial merry-go-round come June.

At the very least, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are some of the biggest names set to be scouring the globe for their next great managerial signing.

Emery could attract significant interest in Spain, not least of all due to his rampant European success with La Liga underdogs Sevilla.

However, you could forgive the Catalan giants for expressing some hesitancy when delving into his spell with Premier League title battlers Arsenal.

With so many top clubs searching, one might imagine that not every outfit will end up satisfied with their picks in the long run.