Thomas Tuchel breaks silence on future amid Man United links

Thomas Tuchel has broken his silence on where he could manage next.

Following a disappointing campaign, which looks set to see Bayer Leverkusen lift their first-ever Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich recently announced that Tuchel, 50, will leave his position at the end of the season.

And although the 50-year-old’s reputation is likely to remain intact, there is mounting speculation as to where he could manage next.

What has Thomas Tuchel said about his next job?

German journalist Christian Falk recently reported Tuchel has always had ambitions to manage Manchester United, but the former Chelsea boss is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“Nothing’s going to happen with me before the end of the season,” he told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I have a very high professional expectation of myself and that’s completely dedicated to Bayern Munich until the end of the season.”

Despite enduring a tough season up to this point, Erik Ten Hag appears safe in the Old Trafford hot seat.

The Dutchman is on a seven-game unbeaten run and looks to have turned a corner so seeing Tuchel come in at the end of the season would be a surprise.

Nevertheless, with Tuchel certain to be on the lookout for a new job in the summer, many clubs, including West Ham, will be placed on red alert (talkSPORT).

