‘We need to accept this’ – Mauricio Pochettino opens up on relationship with Chelsea fans

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he doesn’t feel love from the Chelsea fans after his side’s 2-2 draw against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table after they were held to a draw at the Gtech Community stadium.

Nicolas Jackson grabbed his eighth goal of the season to give his side the lead in the 35th minute but it was cancelled out almost immediately after the break thanks to Mads Roerslev.

Yoane Wissa then scored a stunning acrobatic goal to give the home side the lead for the first time in the game.

Chelsea had to rely on Axel Disasi to rescue them from another loss late on as they now sit 11th in the table.

The travelling support was not happy with Pochettino as they chanted expletives at him throughout the game, speaking after the final whistle, the Chelsea manager opened up on his relationship with the fanbase.

‘Someone asked me do you feel love from the fans? No, between the coach and the fans, you build your relationship through winning games, but at the moment we cannot match the expectation.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

Chelsea will welcome Eddie Howe’s Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on the 11th of March in their next Premier League fixture.