Arsenal make 31-goal striker a priority ahead of the summer, current club wants €100m

Arsenal are in the market for a striker ahead of the summer transfer window and a new report says that the Gunners have made Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres a priority.

Sporting are currently top of Liga Portugal and Gyökeres has played a massive role in that. The 25-year-old joined the club last summer from Coventry City as part of a €24m deal and signed a five-year contract with a €100m release clause attached to it.

The Swedish star has played 34 matches this season for Sporting and has produced an incredible 31 goals alongside 11 assists for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Portuguese giants have no intention of letting him go and if any interested party wants the striker, they will need to match his release clause.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal have made Gyökeres a priority ahead of the summer transfer window but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres alternatives

Gyökeres’ numbers this season have been sensational and very likely trump the majority of Arsenal’s other striker targets. However, they are playing in a higher-quality league and could be better options for Mikel Arteta.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are two other names linked to the Gunners and the English duo could be brilliant for the North London club.

Toney had an exceptional campaign in the Premier League last season, while the Villa star is in top form at present for Unai Emery’s team.

Although Gyökeres has serious potential, Watkins would be the better option out of the three as he has more attributes that Arteta can work with and it would be incredible to see the Villa star’s movement used in the current Arsenal team.