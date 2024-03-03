Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in recent months.

The North London outfit are expected to make their move for the 24-year-old central midfielder in the summer but a report from Daily Mail claims that Chelsea would not prefer to sell the player to Tottenham.

Apparently, West Ham United are keen on signing Gallagher as well and the Blues would be open to dealing with them instead.

Tottenham are an ambitious club with an exciting squad. They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and it is understandable that Chelsea do not want to strengthen them. On the other hand, selling the player to West Ham might not impact Chelsea and their chances of Champions League qualification in the near future directly.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Gallagher has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2025 and there have been rumours of a potential extension. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure and agreement soon.

The midfielder is likely to cost in excess of £45 million and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Tottenham and West Ham come forward with a concrete offer to sign him.