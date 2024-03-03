Chris Dunlavy warns that if Daniel Farke’s team secures promotion from the Championship this season, Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter could face exposure in the Premier League.

Despite sitting third in the Championship, trailing behind Ipswich Town and league leaders Leicester, Leeds drew disappointingly with Huddersfield Town on Saturday, March 2nd.

Rutter has played a crucial role in Farke’s squad at Elland Road, contributing six goals and 11 assists in 34 matches. However, Football League Paper journalist Dunlavy suggests that Rutter’s blend of strength and finesse may not be suited for the Premier League just yet.

“The 21-year-old is a street footballer in the body of a heavyweight boxer, a mixture of bulldozer and ballerina whose first instinct is to forge a direct path to goal.

“It’s high risk, high reward. In the Premier League, those early errors would have been ruthlessly punished, the game long gone. It’s why Rutter barely got a kick last season – and why promotion would be a year too soon.”

Leeds United’s Georginio Rutter prematurely written off

It appears premature to dismiss Rutter’s potential in the Premier League, especially given his impressive performance this season, before Leeds United secure promotion. Despite facing challenges in the Premier League previously, Rutter has flourished in the Championship under Farke’s guidance, showcasing significant growth as a player.

Although he still commits frequent errors and can be unpredictable on the ball, it’s precisely this element of chaos that makes him a formidable threat. Defenders struggle to anticipate his next move when he’s in possession and charging towards the backline.

Whether he smoothly transitions to the Premier League is uncertain, but for now, his primary focus should be on aiding Leeds United in securing their spot in the Championship’s automatic promotion spots.