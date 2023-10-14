Georginio Rutter has been one of Leeds United’s best players this season in the Championship but a journalist who covers the Yorkshire club believes he can do better in a key area of his game.

According to LeedsLive journalist William Jackson, Rutter needs to perform better in front of goal as it could be key to Leeds returning to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old only has two league goals to his name so far and the French star will want to improve on that once the international break is over.

Writing about Rutter, Jackson said: “Georginio Rutter has been one of Leeds’ most impressive players of the season so far, of that there is no doubt. His talent and creativity has been pivotal for Farke’s Whites and as it stands, no player has created more big chances than the Frenchman’s 10 this season.

“However, Rutter has underperformed in front of goal and that’s something he’ll be working to improve over the coming weeks. The forward does have two league goals to his name, but he has missed a number of golden opportunities and his xG of 3.66 shows he really should be finding the back of the net more often.”

Most fans will agree with this statement and if the forward does improve his numbers, the Yorkshire club will have a very valuable player on their hands.