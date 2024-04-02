Leeds United have been handed a worrying update regarding Georginio Rutter’s future.

Georginio Rutter, aged 21, has emerged as a top performer for Daniel Farke’s team this season, following a challenging beginning to his Leeds career.

The French player, who arrived from Hoffenheim for a reported club-record fee of £35.5 million in 2023, struggled to score goals as Leeds faced relegation in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Nevertheless, Leeds are gunning to bounce back up to the top-flight but their pursuit of promotion hit a snag with a 2-2 draw against Watford on Good Friday.

Rutter has regained his top form in the Championship, tallying seven goals and 18 assists in 41 matches across all competitions this season.

Leeds United will lose several key players if they fail to get promoted

According to transfer correspondent Peter O’Rourke for Football Insider, Leeds United could see several players leave the club in the summer if the club fail to clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

O’Rourke stated on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “If Leeds do miss out on promotion, there will be interest in Rutter and other top players at the club. The likes of Gnonto and Summerville will also be wanted elsewhere if that is the case.”

Leeds find themselves embroiled in a four-way race for automatic promotion with Ipswich, Leicester, and Southampton as the season’s conclusion looms.

Ipswich Town are currently top of the league on 87 points, with Leeds closely following in second place on 86 points. Leicester City are just a point behind Farke’s men in third, with a game in hand. And Southampton sit on 74 points with two games in hand on the top two.

Like always, the Championship promotion race will come right down to the wire, and Farke will need to achieve the club’s target otherwise the Whites will face a fire sale in the summer.