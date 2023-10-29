Daniel Farke says Leeds ace could cost £150 million if Real Madrid come calling

Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter has been in impressive form for the club in the championship this season.

The 21-year-old has two goals and five assists to his name in the championship and his overall footballing ability has been a major hit at Elland Road.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has now joked that the attacker could be a target for Real Madrid if he continues to play at this level and he would cost around £150 million.

“There’s always space for improvement,” Farke said, as quoted by The Athletic. “He’s a young player and if he would be perfect in all areas, we would have to accept that Real Madrid would buy him for £150million. “Thank God it’s not the case and he can grow and develop. But his potential is outstanding. He can be some player, one day.”

Rutter is still a young player who needs to add more end product to his game. However, there is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see if he can guide his side back into the Premier League at the end of the season.