Daniel Farke says Leeds ace could cost £150 million if Real Madrid come calling

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter has been in impressive form for the club in the championship this season.

The 21-year-old has two goals and five assists to his name in the championship and his overall footballing ability has been a major hit at Elland Road.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has now joked that the attacker could be a target for Real Madrid if he continues to play at this level and he would cost around £150 million.

“There’s always space for improvement,” Farke said, as quoted by The Athletic.

“He’s a young player and if he would be perfect in all areas, we would have to accept that Real Madrid would buy him for £150million.

“Thank God it’s not the case and he can grow and develop. But his potential is outstanding. He can be some player, one day.”

More Stories / Latest News
Broadcaster believes Aston Villa star is worth £100 million amid transfer links
Journalist claims midfielder will return to Leeds United one day
Tottenham could look to raid Manchester United for 23-year-old ace

Rutter is still a young player who needs to add more end product to his game. However, there is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see if he can guide his side back into the Premier League at the end of the season.

More Stories Georginio Rutter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.