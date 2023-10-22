Video: Georginio Rutter fools two players with silky skill in the middle of the pitch

Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter produced a silky piece of skill during match against Norwich City.

The viral footage shows the 21-year-old showcasing excellent dribbling skills to get past two players before ultimately being brought down by one of the Norwich players.

Watch the clip below:

 

Leeds United came back from 2 goals down to win the game 3-2. Norwich scored twice in the first half with goals from Shane Duffy and and Gabriel Sara giving the home team a comfortable two goal lead going into half-time.

But the away side came out for the second half a completely different team. A Shane Duffy own-goal in the 63rd minute kick-started their come-back before Summerville scored a quick brace late in the game to complete the stunning comeback.

