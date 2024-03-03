Liverpool to hold contract talks with 29-year-old amid interest from Euro giants

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson could be offered a new contract at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool will sit down with the defender to discuss a contract extension after they have appointed a new manager and a sporting director.

Robertson has been a key performer for Liverpool since joining the club from Hull City. No other defender has produced more assists than him in the Premier League history. The 29-year-old is not just a quality player for Liverpool, he is also one of the leaders in the dressing room. The Reds must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

The 29-year-old is still very much at his peak and clubs like Bayern Munich are keen on signing him. It will be interesting to see if the Scottish international is open to moving away from the club in the summer.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club. Robertson is a fan favourite as well and the Liverpool faithful will hope that he continues to play for the Reds in the coming seasons as well.

Bayern Munich are expected to lose Alphonso Davies at the end of the season and therefore they are looking to sign the Premier League defender as his replacement. There is no doubt that Robertson is good enough to play for the German champions and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.