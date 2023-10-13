Liverpool tracking 18-year-old wonder kid who could replace Andrew Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players since he took over at Anfield, but there’s no escaping the fact that the Scot will be 30 before the end of the 2023/24 season.

As the German looks to bring down the age of his squad whilst keeping enough experience within it for the Reds to remain competitive, it seems that he has a conundrum to solve.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t FourFourTwo), Klopp is seemingly tracking Lecce’s 18-year-old Nigerian-Danish left-back, Patrick Dorgu.

Man City and Barcelona are also credited with an interest in a player that could be the long-term replacement for Robertson.

The Reds have begun the current campaign brilliantly which, after a less than pleasing 2022/23, when Liverpool didn’t even qualify for the Champions League, is testament to the hard work of Klopp and his backroom staff.

Unless Liverpool tail off towards the end of this campaign, there’s arguably no need to upset the apple cart in terms of challenging those players that have got the club back to the top table of European football.

Whilst Robertson could improve in certain aspects, he is instrumental in the way in which Liverpool play under Klopp and he has a good few years left in the tank.

With Kostas Tsimikas an able stand-in when required, there’s a cogent argument that Dorgu isn’t a purchase that’s necessary at this stage.