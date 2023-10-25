Video: Jurgen Klopp’s update on the fitness of injured Andrew Robertson

Ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League test against Toulouse on Thursday night, Jurgen Klopp gave an update as to Andrew Robertson’s fitness.

The reliable left-back had a shoulder injury which needed surgery.

Whilst there’s no timeline for his re-integration back into the first-team, the good news for the player is that surgery went well.

The long road to recovery for Robertson begins now, with his Liverpool team-mates no doubt keen to see him back as soon as practicable.

Pictures from UEFA via Football Daily

