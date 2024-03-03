‘We have to go for it’ – Erik ten Hag issues Champions League rallying cry after derby defeat

The Manchester United boss has claimed that his side can still qualify for the Champions League despite back-to-back losses in the Premier League.

With the Premier League title now well out of sight for Manchester United, attention now turns to the race for the top four.

It looked like the Red Devils would be inserting themselves into the conversation alongside Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur but after losses against Fulham and now Manchester City, qualification is looking less likely.

But depending on this season’s European competitions, the Premier League may be afforded another qualifying spot, meaning that fifth place would be enough for Champions League qualification.

Speaking after Sunday’s loss, Erik ten Hag stated that his side needs to start winning games to put themselves in that position if another spot becomes available.

“It can be a quick turnaround,” he said via the BBC.

“We have to go into another final and try and get closer to them.

“It can be an advantage that fifth spot can also be a Champions League spot, so we have to go for it and win our games.”

With six points separating Manchester United and fifth-place Spurs, who have a game in hand, Ten Hag’s side cannot afford to drop any more needless points between now and the end of the season.