There are plenty of Liverpool transfer rumours doing the rounds as always, and one name that keeps popping up is Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The experienced Germany international is nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, with his current Bayern deal due to expire in summer 2025, meaning he could end up moving on the cheap this summer, or else on a free a year after that.

This could present an opportunity for Liverpool and other top clubs to swoop for Kimmich this summer, and the print edition of Lindauer Zeitung, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, now state that the Reds look like a perfect destination for him.

It’s suggested that now could be a good time to leave Bayern after this difficult season, and moving to Liverpool could be the ideal move to revive his career.

LFC spent big on four new midfielders last summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo after James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left.

Kimmich transfer – is he needed at Liverpool?

All these changes in the Liverpool midfield beg the question about whether or not they need yet another signing in that department, while there might also be concerns about Kimmich’s age.

It’s not often we see the Merseyside giants moving for players in their late 20s, as they tend to prefer signings earlier in their careers with their best years just ahead of them.

Even if Kimmich is a quality player who looks like he’d be a good fit for Liverpool, it perhaps wouldn’t make much sense for the club to move away from a policy that has mostly worked very well for them in the last decade or so.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of other clubs also monitoring the 29-year-old in the weeks and months ahead.