Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that he is going to leave the club at the end of the season and the Australian has been linked as a potential replacement for the German.

However, reports claim that the 58-year-old has no intention of leaving Tottenham this summer, ‘for Liverpool or any other club’.

The 58-year-old manager is reportedly a Liverpool fan and that has fuelled further speculations surrounding his future. The latest development will come as a major boost for Tottenham and their fans.

Postecoglou has done an impressive job at the north London tab and losing him would have been a devastating blow.

It seems that the Australian is committed to the Tottenham project and it remains to be seen whether he can guide them to trophies in the coming seasons.

Tottenham have shown tremendous improvement this season and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification.