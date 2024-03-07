Video: Darwin Nunez scores long-ranged stunner to double Liverpool’s lead

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are in control of their Europa League tie with Sparta Praha as a stunning goal from Darwin Nunez has made it 2-0 to the Premier League club. 

Alexis Mac Allister gave the Reds the lead in the match from the penalty spot after just six minutes but with the score now being 2-0, that scoreline doesn’t show how the match has been going.

The home side have had several big changes but they have been kept out by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Sparta have now been punished for not taking their opportunities as Darwin Nunez has scored a stunning goal from distance, although the goalkeeper could have done better.

Watch: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez scores stunning goal in Europa League clash

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool take early European lead through Mac Allister after Sparta mistake
“Pretty positive” – Mikel Arteta’s joy ahead of crucial Arsenal fixture
BBC and ITV want major Liverpool man as pundit for Euro 2024, it will give one broadcaster a big edge
More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.