Video: Darwin Nunez scores long-ranged stunner to double Liverpool’s lead

Liverpool are in control of their Europa League tie with Sparta Praha as a stunning goal from Darwin Nunez has made it 2-0 to the Premier League club.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the Reds the lead in the match from the penalty spot after just six minutes but with the score now being 2-0, that scoreline doesn’t show how the match has been going.

The home side have had several big changes but they have been kept out by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Sparta have now been punished for not taking their opportunities as Darwin Nunez has scored a stunning goal from distance, although the goalkeeper could have done better.

Watch: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez scores stunning goal in Europa League clash

Individual brilliance at its finest! ??? Darwin Nunez produces a moment of magic for the Reds ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/RrN5om2lLm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 7, 2024