Video: Luis Diaz gets on scoresheet in crazy Liverpool match as Reds lead 4-1

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Sparta Praha are playing out a very entertaining match in the Czech Republic as the Reds currently lead 4-1.

The match has seen plenty of chances for both sides but it is the Premier League club who have been the more clinical.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot after six minutes before a brace from Darwin Nunez would reinforce that.

Sparta would get one just after the break but the Reds’ three-goal lead was restored thanks to a goal from Luiz Diaz, which can be seen below.

Watch: Luis Diaz restores Liverpool’s three-goal lead vs Sparta Praha

Pictures by CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is on fire as striker scores another quality goal
Transfer news: Bellingham plans, Zirkzee latest after Tel deal, Dybala Barcelona, Williams Chelsea & more
Barcelona make player enquiries regarding hugely controversial low-cost summer move
More Stories Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.