Video: Luis Diaz gets on scoresheet in crazy Liverpool match as Reds lead 4-1

Liverpool and Sparta Praha are playing out a very entertaining match in the Czech Republic as the Reds currently lead 4-1.

The match has seen plenty of chances for both sides but it is the Premier League club who have been the more clinical.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot after six minutes before a brace from Darwin Nunez would reinforce that.

Sparta would get one just after the break but the Reds’ three-goal lead was restored thanks to a goal from Luiz Diaz, which can be seen below.

Watch: Luis Diaz restores Liverpool’s three-goal lead vs Sparta Praha

??| GOAL: LUIS DIAZ MAKES IT FOUR!! Sparta Praha 1-4 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/nQ5Nwpwax6 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 7, 2024

Luis Diaz gets in on the fun for Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/WGUAGD5vnL — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2024

Pictures by CBS Sports