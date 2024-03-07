Tottenham will enter race for brilliant player Arsenal covet if price is lowered to £60m

It’s no secret that both Tottenham and Arsenal are in the market for a proven striker that’s a virtual guarantee of goals. You can add Chelsea to that list too.

Although the Gunners in particular of late haven’t had a problem with putting the ball in the back of the net, sustained, consistent top-class finishing is only achieved by having the requisite experience.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has come back after his ban for illegal betting with a bang, and it’s no wonder that Spurs are now considering becoming part of the summer transfer conversation.

It’s believed that Mikel Arteta has been a long-term admirer of Toney and that could be what tips any deal in Arsenal’s favour.

The loss of Harry Kane hasn’t perhaps hit Spurs as hard as they thought it would do, and they have still scored goals, however, having Toney suit up as part of a new-look front line would give them some serious attacking options.

Tottenham want Ivan Toney… but for no more than £60m

Give Me Sport suggest that Spurs will enter the bidding if they feel they have a chance of landing the player, but they don’t want to spend more than £60m.

Chelsea are believed to also want to be kept informed of the situation, though it would be a big surprise if they didn’t try and land Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as their first-choice.

From Toney’s own point of view, he comes across as being very relaxed about what’s next.