Pundit urges Man United to scrap Gareth Southgate plans and hire EPL manager instead

Manchester United should opt against hiring Gareth Southgate and instead focus their attention on Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Red Devils, following the recent investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will sack Erik Ten Hag in the summer, regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Southgate is among United’s options to replace Ten Hag should the club’s hierarchy agree to dismiss the 54-year-old.

And while all of Southgate’s focus will be on England’s upcoming Euros campaign, his links to Old Trafford will certainly be in the back of his mind.

Gareth Southgate to take over at Man United?

However, not everyone thinks the former Middlesbrough defender should take the United hot seat. Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, has suggested Southgate’s man-management skills fall short of what is required to succeed Ten Hag.

“I respect Southgate a lot as a coach but he is not the right man to take charge at Old Trafford,” he said.

“He doesn’t have the fierce leadership qualities that the job demands. If he took that role, I would be worried about how he’d deal with internal disciplinary issues. He’s almost too nice to take on all those egos while ensuring the team play the type of football pundits and fans demand week in and week out.

Red Devils urged to hire Roberto De Zerbi

Going on to admit the job of returning the Red Devils to their glory days is a big task, Collymore believes there is one clear candidate capable of meeting expectations.

“That club needs a certain type of manager, and while there are some suitable candidates out there, for me, there is one clear favourite for the job,” he added.

“Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi to Manchester United? — Absolutely!

“I know the Seagulls’ recent results haven’t been anywhere near good enough but take nothing away from De Zerbi. He is a world-class coach but his personality and man-management skills also make him an ideal candidate.

“He would not mess around there. He’d come in, make it known from day one who is in charge and he’d ensure every player there follows his every word, and if they don’t, he’d be ruthless enough to cut them loose, regardless of who they are.”

Who do you think would be the best manager to take over at Manchester United if Ten Hag is sacked? — Let us know in the comments below.