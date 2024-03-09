Watch: Kai Havertz wins it for Arsenal with a fine header from another Ben White assist

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Kai Havertz may have scored the winner for Arsenal to clinch all three points. 

Odegaard does extremely well to switch out to Ben White on the right. He gets a yard away from the Brentford defender to play in an incredible cross in for the German international, who thumps in a free header past Flekken.

It is another assist for Ben White, who set up Declan Rice’s opener with a teasing cross for his opener in the first half.

Watch the goal below:

The win is of huge significance for Arsenal as takes them to the top of the Premier League table for now with 64 points, one point above Liverpool and 2 points ahead of Manchester City.

The two of them face each other tomorrow and if the game results in a draw, Arsenal will stay on top, level on points with Liverpool but ahead on goal-difference.

 

