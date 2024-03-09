Football Insider reports that Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is close to signing a contract extension with the club.

The Brazilian international sustained an injury during Newcastle’s victory over Sunderland in January, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.

With his current contract due to expire next summer, speculation has surrounded Joelinton’s future at the club.

Previous reports suggested that negotiations for a new deal were underway, but there were significant gaps between the two parties’ positions.

However, according to Football Insider, Newcastle United’s ownership group, the Saudi PIF, have intensified talks to secure Joelinton’s future.

Senior figures within the club are reportedly prepared to meet the player’s demands and finalise a new contract.

Newcastle’s manager has also recently emphasised the importance of retaining Joelinton, underlining his significance to the team.

Since his arrival at St James’ Park in 2019 for a reported fee of £40 million, Joelinton has become a key figure for Newcastle United.

Over the years, he has made 180 appearances for the club, contributing 25 goals and 15 assists.