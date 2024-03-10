Chelsea long-term admirers of 24-year-old Ligue 1 ace as key star’s replacement

Chelsea are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha.

According to a report from HITC, the Blues are running the rule over a number of midfielders ahead of the transfer window and the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder is on their radar.

Apparently, Chelsea have been long-term admirers of the player. He has established himself as a key player for PSG and there is no doubt that he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues as well.

Chelsea are looking to sell Conor Gallagher in the summer and they will need to bring in a quality replacement for the 24-year-old Englishman. Vitinha could replace him in the Chelsea midfield and he could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandes and Moises Caicedo.

There is no doubt that the Portuguese international has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in England. Chelsea are thought to be keeping tabs on players like Frenkie De Jong, Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram as well.

Selling Conor Gallagher could be a mistake

Meanwhile, Gallagher has been a key player for the Blues this season and he has captained them multiple times as well. Selling him could prove to be a mistake for the Blues.

Gallagher has established himself as a reliable Premier League performer and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors. He could develop into a top-class central midfielder and Chelsea will regret their decision to let him leave.

Vitinha has five goals and three assists to his name across all competitions this season and he has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2027. The French outfit are under no pressure to sell him in the summer and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince them with a lucrative proposal.