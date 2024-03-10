INEOS agree ‘huge potential’ Man United star ‘crucial’ to long-term project

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has some big plans for Alejandro Garnacho.

The young Argentine has enjoyed a massive breakthrough. The South American winger, who was promoted from United’s academy 18 months ago, has quickly become one of Erik Ten Hag’s most used attackers.

Not only has Garnacho, 19, forced his manager to drop £86 million signing Antony to the bench, but his performances, which have included a probable ‘Goal of the Season’ overhead kick goal against Everton, have helped keep the side’s hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS love Alejandro Garnacho

And confirming just how important the South American ace is to the club’s long-term plans, which now include Sir Jim Ratcliffe following INEOS’ recent and successful investment, transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has offered some insight into what the future could have in store for the talented teenager.

“Man United feel like they have a fantastic player on their hands — both for now and for the future,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“They believe Garnacho still has lots of room for improvement and that his potential is huge.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS view players like Garnacho, and also Kobbie Mainoo, as crucial parts of the club’s long-term project.”

Since making his first team debut in April 2022, Garnacho, who already has three international caps for Argentina under his belt, has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists in his first 73 senior appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old is valued at around £30 million (Transfermarkt) and has three-and-a-half years left on his contract.