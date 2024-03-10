Romano says Chelsea player’s move to Newcastle is just a ‘matter of time’

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s promising left-back Lewis Hall, currently on loan at Newcastle United, is poised to make a permanent move to the Magpies in the summer.

The Englishman joined Newcastle on a season-long loan in the summer with an obligation to buy for £28 million, along with £7 million in add-ons.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move is set to become permanent at the end of the season, potentially resulting in Chelsea receiving a £30 million fee, serving as profit for Financial Fair Play.

He also stated that Newcastle United are considering Lewis Hall as a long-term investment, as confirmed by the club’s manager, Eddie Howe.

He shared the update on X:

“Lewis Hall’s loan to Newcastle will become permanent soon, as it’s just considered matter of time.”

“Chelsea have no doubts on receiving £30m fee as profit for Financial Fair Play; Newcastle consider Hall one for long term, as Howe confirmed.”

More Stories / Latest News
“I don’t think they’ll…” – Roy Keane on Premier League title race
Jamie Carragher makes surprise Arsenal claim after Liverpool draw
David Moyes destroys officiating in West Ham’s draw with Burnley

The 19-year-old has not been a regular feature for Newcastle this season, having made only 8 appearances in the English top flight, starting just one game. (Transfermarkt)

Hall’s talent is undisputed, as his 9 appearances with Chelsea in the Premier League last season spoke highly of his maturity as a player at a young age.

The Blues would hope that the decision to sell the youngster wouldn’t come back to haunt them in the future.

More Stories Lewis Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.