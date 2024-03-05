Newcastle might have to let summer signing leave

For everyone connected with Newcastle United, the 2023/24 campaign probably hasn’t really turned out as expected.

After a fantastic 2022/23 season, which ended with qualification to the Champions League as well as becoming runner’s up for the Carabao Cup, the Magpies have taken a backward step over the past few months.

In order for Eddie Howe’s side to push on again, owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, are likely to have to bankroll the first-team further, whilst staying within the parameters of Financial Fair Play.

One player that’s barely made a dent in the first team since signing from Chelsea on loan is Lewis Hall.

According to WhoScored, he’s played just 272 minutes for the club, and they’ve been spread out across 11 games.

Newcastle will have to pay Chelsea £28m for Lewis Hall

In fact, he’s not played 90 minutes in any of the matches he’s turned out for the Magpies so far. The most time he’s been on the pitch came on November 1 when Newcastle defeated Man United in the Carabao Cup, a match in which Hall also scored during his 74 minute cameo.

Since December, he’s only played a total of 51 minutes, and to that end, inews (subscription required) suggest that the time could be right for the player to be loaned out.

That way, he should be able to get the minutes he needs under his belt to justify a return to St. James’ Park.

The £28m price tag Newcastle will need to pay the Blues won’t then seem so much of a burden.