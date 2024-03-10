“Just accept any deal” – Tottenham urged to sell 26-year-old in the upcoming transfer window

Tottenham insider John Wenham has urged Daniel Levy to cash in on Joe Rodon this summer.

The Welsh centre-back, currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has expressed a strong interest in extending his stay with Championship side Leeds United for the upcoming season.

Since his arrival at Elland Road, Rodon has become an integral part of Daniel Farke’s side, relishing the opportunity to feature regularly in the Whites’ line-up.

With 33 appearances out of 34 matches in the Championship, the 26-year-old has proven his worth as a consistent performer in Leeds’ push for promotion to the Premier League.

Recent developments suggest that Rodon is keen to sever ties with his parent club, should Leeds secure promotion to the top flight.

Speaking to Tottenham News, club insider and lawyer, John Wenham strongly advised Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to consider offloading Rodon in the upcoming transfer window for a reasonable fee.

Wenham emphasised the importance of learning from past mistakes, urging Tottenham to prioritise the club’s rebuilding process over potential financial gains.

He suggested that accepting any offer in the range of £10-13 million would be a prudent move, considering Rodon’s limited involvement in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the future.

He said:

“Tottenham’s decision to sell Rodon this summer will be down to whether or not Levy has learned from his past mistakes.

“Do Spurs want to actually continue with this rebuild or do they want to dig their heels in and try and get more money for Rodon?

“I think they would be doing well to receive a fee of anywhere between £10-13million, and should just accept any deal in this range.

“It is a far higher fee than they would have got last summer after Rodon’s unsuccessful loan spell in France with Stade Rennais F.C.”

Indeed, Tottenham should not prioritise a few extra million and should instead accept Leeds’ forthcoming offer, specially considering Rodon isn’t even part of Postecoglou’s plans.