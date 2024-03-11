As long as Erik ten Hag is the Manchester United manager, Jadon Sancho is not interested in going back to the team, according to a latest report.

Mason Greenwood is also rumoured to be leaving Man United in the summer, making Sancho one of several players who have been predicted to leave at the end of the season.

Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January following a falling out with Ten Hag, and he hasn’t played for the Red Devils since August.

BILD claims that he has no interest in going back to Old Trafford in the summer, thus it appears that he might not put on a United shirt once again if Ten Hag is still in charge the following season.

Sancho blames ten Hag for Man United failure

Sancho’s future is reportedly seriously in doubt since he believes Ten Hag is to blame for his career decline and does not want to play for the Dutch manager again.

With sporting director Sebastian Kehl reportedly eager to keep Sancho in Germany, it is possible that he may be loaned to Dortmund for an additional season.

According to the source, Sancho will have to accept a lower salary in order to remain with Dortmund for another year since they will not be able to offer him nearly as much as he earns at United.

His Old Trafford contract expires in 2026, although the Red Devils have the option to extend it until the summer of 2027.

What the future holds for Sancho

Sancho and Man Utd would not gain anything from another banishment. The club’s new co-owner plans to make big purchases during the summer transfer window, and moving Sancho would give United more money to spend in addition to clearing the books of his large salary.

However, given how unimpressive Sancho’s return to Dortmund has been so far, the report suggests there won’t be many appropriate permanent bids.

That may put Sancho and Man United in a precarious situation once more, even though Dortmund are preparing a transfer strategy of their own.