Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has made a sensational claim about the future of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Red half of Merseyside will be hoping that Yorke’s prediction comes true about their legendary manager.

The German manager declared at the beginning of the year that he will be leaving the Premier League giants at the end of the season, putting an end to a successful tenure at Anfield.

Asked if he thinks this is the finale on beIN Sports, Yorke said, as quoted by the Daily Star:

“In my opinion, no.

“I want to make a bold statement but I’m not going to do it on national TV.”

After being pushed to reveal more, the former striker said: “I think he will return to Liverpool, maybe in a year or so, two years.

“I just have a sneaky feeling that’s what he’ll do. I’m not going to go as far as saying inside info.

“I feel like when you look at the kind of quality of managers out there, there aren’t too many quality managers.”

The 56-year-old stated he didn’t have the energy to give the job his all when he announced his departure on January 26.

He added that, given the current situation, he couldn’t see himself in a managerial role again, although he later provided clarification.

“So I think some other people used that word [retirement] when I had my announcement and I thought that’s the right way to say it,” he explained.

“I just step aside here, so that’s the idea. I don’t know what is happening after.”



Liverpool fans, who adore their manager, will be hoping that the claim made by Yorke proves to be true.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has transformed the club from top to bottom during his time at the club.

He took over a struggling Liverpool side, that was heading nowhere, and turned them into one of the strongest teams in world football.

Klopp has managed to win all the trophies with the Merseyside club, making them Premier League and European champions during his time with them.

Not only that, the attacking style of football that he deployed at Anfield, specially when they had the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, has mesmerised fans and rivals alike.

A number of managers have been linked with the job of replacing Klopp at Liverpool. Former midfielder and currently Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is leading the race to take over at Anfield.

Alonso is on the verge of winning the Bundesliga with his Leverkusen team, who are set to end the domination of Bayern Munich in Germany.