Exclusive: “The only thing I know for sure…” – Fabrizio Romano on Jurgen Klopp’s post-Liverpool plans

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what we can expect next from Jurgen Klopp when he steps down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.

The 56-year-old has enjoyed a legendary career at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League and numerous other major honours, all while getting his team to play an exciting brand of attacking football.

Now, however, he’s into his final few weeks in charge of the Reds as he recently announced this would be his last season in charge at the club, so there’s been plenty of speculation over who could replace him next season, and where he could be heading next.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano insisted it was too early to know for sure if he’d be taking up the position of manager of the German national team, who are currently happy with Julian Nagelsmann in that role.

Romano insists that for now he only knows Klopp is not going to be negotiating with anyone now, or even in the summer.

Klopp won’t be discussing new jobs any time soon, says Romano

Discussing Klopp’s future amid links with the Germany job, Romano said: “We inevitably keep hearing more speculation about Jurgen Klopp’s future after he leaves Liverpool this summer, with some rumours about the German national team job for 2026. The only thing I know for sure right now is that Klopp is not intending to speak to any club or national team now – no chance.

“Germany have Julian Nagelsmann now, a top coach, so their full focus on the Euros and we will see after that. But for sure Klopp won’t negotiate anything now or this summer, no way.”

Klopp will surely be a man in demand before too long, and it will be intriguing to see where football takes him next, and what else he could achieve in the game after such a memorable spell in the Premier League.