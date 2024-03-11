Despite being ‘happy’ with Yunus Akgun, Leicester City, according to recent reports, will not be activating their option to buy him.

The Turkish winger, who joined the Foxes on loan from Galatasaray last summer, is set to return to Turkey at the end of the season.

Although the Championship have been impressed with the 23-year-old, who has directly contributed to five goals in 21 games in all competitions, they’re unable to trigger his €9 million buy option due to Financial Fair Play.

Consequently, the he young attacker, who also has seven senior international caps for Turkey under his belt, is now set to return to his parent club once the summer transfer window opens.