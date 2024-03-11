Liverpool receive major boost as Bayern provide update on manager target

According to Max Eberl, sporting director of Bayern Munich, the team has not contacted Xabi Alonso’s to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022, when they were deep in the Bundesliga relegation battle, Alonso has created ripples in the managerial world.

They are now leading the table by 10 points and are headed for their first-ever league title.

They are also the only team still undefeated in all competitions across the top five leagues in Europe this season.

The Spaniard is the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season as the German is set to leave the club after nine-years at Anfield.

Latest on Bayern’s interest in Alonso

According to sources originating from Germany, Bayern appeared to be ahead of Liverpool in the competition to sign Alonso, and they have initiated talks with the former midfield player.

But Eberl refuted these claims in a Sky Sport Germany interview.

“Of course we want the new coach to be chosen as quickly as possible, but it has to be right, there won’t be a quick fix,” Eberl said.

“We have a list of priorities that we want to work through. But we still have one more season with Thomas Tuchel. We want to finish in the best possible way. That’s why I’ve often spoken about the balancing act and that’s what we have to do.

“We haven’t spoken to anyone yet. It will always be respectful because one or two candidates have another club, so it’s not that easy.”

Liverpool and Bayern’s manager targets

Leverkusen manager Alonso is not the only one both the European giants are eyeing to take charge of their club.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is another manager being eyed by both clubs as they look for a new manager.

Alonso will have a difficult decision to make as he has played for both the clubs and he is admired by supporters in both the countries.

Liverpool have also been paired with Sporting’s Ruben Amorim while Bayern have been linked to their former manager Hansi Flick, who is currently without a job.