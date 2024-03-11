A year after Mason Mount’s £55 million transfer from Chelsea, Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to let go of the playmaker.

Mount, who has struggled with injuries and poor form since joining Man United, is expected to stay at the club, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has had injury struggles the whole season and hasn’t participated in a Red Devils game since November. Mount’s debut season at Old Trafford after signing from Chelsea has, regrettably, not gone as expected.

He has only managed one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions thus far, and it came in the Carabao Cup victory against Crystal Palace. He has failed to register a single-goal contribution in eight Premier League games.

Despite playing in several midfield positions this season, he has struggled to settle at Old Trafford.

Last month, Man United ushered in a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a quarter of the team after protracted talks with the Glazer family, giving him full control of the club’s operations.

Mount, though, is not likely to be one of the well-known players to be sold as the new minority owners plan a squad overhaul.

There is optimism that the England international will turn out to be a wise acquisition in the long run, and his future at Old Trafford is safe for the time being.

After making 137 Premier League games, Mount earned his reputation as a creative midfielder—a position that some closest to him feel is his strongest—scoring 27 goals and dishing out 24 assists.