As recently as last summer, Illan Meslier was associated with some top moves linking him to Chelsea, and more recently, there have been loose connections with Bayern Munich.

The promotion under Marcelo Bielsa witnessed several Leeds United talents flourishing in the top tier. Given the youthful composition of the squad under the Argentine manager, many attracted attention from Europe’s leading clubs, so it was not an unfamiliar story with Meslier.

Raphinha made an eyebrow raising move to Barcelona, while Kalvin Phillips signed with Manchester City. Jack Harrison was linked with some of the Premier League’s prominent clubs, and Meslier’s name generated significant interest as well, as stated previously.

However, interest in Meslier, who is considered France’s potential future number one goalkeeper, waned as his form gradually declined last season.

But now the young Frenchman has clawed his way back to some incredible form having recorded 17 clean sheets in 38 games, conceding just 20 goals.

Leeds goalkeeper Meslier attracting interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona

A report from Spanish outlet SPORT has stated that Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown interest in the Leeds shot-stopper in the past, with Meslier being likened to the next Thibaut Courtois. If he aims to reach such heights again, it’s crucial for Leeds to secure promotion this season.

Meslier will undoubtedly continue to be a key player in the 2024/25 season if the Yorkshire outfit find themselves back in the Premier League. However, if promotion eludes them, it’s likely that Meslier, along with others, will consider departing the club.

Leeds United are currently well and truly in the mix for automatic promotion, but as we know the Championship promotion race can change very quickly at the business end of the season. The Whites are currently second, three points off first place Leicester, and a point behind Ipswich Town.